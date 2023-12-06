Rockstar Games surprised the community with the spectacular reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. The reception from fans is very positive, as the excitement is palpable in every corner of the internet. However, and as expected, some users have already criticized the game as being progressive propagandabecause?

The official trailer reveals that GTA 6 will star a couple of criminals: Jason y Lucia. Although it is not the first time that a woman is playable in a title in the franchise, it has been a long time since players took on the role of a female protagonist.

On the other hand, it seems that the open world of the title will be very diverse, because in the trailer there is a lot of African-American presence. Although the franchise has always been characterized by being a parody of American society and represent all types of characters, there are fans who showed their disagreement.

Related video: Rockstar only thinks about Grand Theft Auto 6

Players criticize GTA 6 and affirm that it will be a progressive game

Shortly after the official premiere of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, some users lamented the absence of white characters during most of the video. So they resorted to the argument that Rockstar Games became progress and tries to impose a political message.

“San Andreas was not a problem because it was not propaganda. People are not opposed to skin color, they are opposed to propaganda,” argued one user. “Why are all the characters literally black? (…) It seems like Rockstar opted for prog,” said another person on reddit in a since-deleted post.

Players criticized the majority presence of African Americans in the GTA 6 trailer

Likewise, some people attacked the open-world video game for having a woman in the lead role. He claims that Lucia will outshine Jason, and that he is in the game to fulfill an agenda. And yes, there are those who claim that having a female protagonist is forced inclusion.

“GTA 6 is woke. They reversed the roles and let me explain: the one who should get out of jail and be the one who dominates the relationship is the man… but due to the times they put a Latin woman like the one who gets out of jail and she is the one who rules the relationship,” commented one user.

Posts like these abound on the internet, which shows that, in one way or another, the Rockstar Games franchise generates controversy.

Players criticized Lucia, protagonist of GTA 6

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 be politically correct? Fans are worried

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has always been characterized by its irreverent tone. However, there are those who fear that this could change and that the new installment will be less controversial.

In 2021, Jamie King, co-founder of Rockstar Games who left the company in 2006, commented that possibly the new title in the saga will be less provocative. Besides, Jason Schreierone of the most reliable sources in the industry, published an article indicating that the game will be less controversial.

If we consider that in that report it was revealed for the first time that GTA 6 would have a female protagonist, fans fear that the story is afraid of offending a sector of the community.

Although the controversy arose on social networks and discussion forums, the truth is that the general reception is very positive. The official Grand Theft Auto trailer was a success in its first 24 hours and exceeded 91 million viewsso it represents a new record.

Judging by the trailer, Grand Theft Auto 6 will maintain the irreverent tone of the series

But tell us, was what you saw in the trailer to your liking? What do you think of this controversy? Let us read you in the comments.

GTA 6 will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2025. You can find the latest news by clicking on this link.

Related video: Will GTA VI be politically correct?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente