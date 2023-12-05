The first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 premiered this week and thrilled everyone and everyone. One of the personalities who reacted was the Spanish streamer River Llanoswho is willing to make a big giveaway for his community if his prediction comes true.

Prior to the trailer’s release, the Twitch star theorized about the exact day the project Rockstar Games It will reach stores around the world. To make his prediction more interesting, she promised that if she was right, will give away copies of the game when they are available.

Ibai Llanos promised to give away copies of GTA 6 if he gets the release date right

Specifically, Ibai Llanos commented that, if GTA 6 debuts on February 8, 2025will draw 100 game units. He urged his followers to save that post and share their theories related to the release date in the comments section.

Shortly after, the internet celebrity reacted to the first trailer, which suddenly debuted on Monday afternoon December 4th. When he found out that the open-world title is coming sometime in 2025, she was excited and said he was right with at least part of his prediction.

When will Grand Theft Auto 6 be released?

Of course, it’s impossible to know when the new installment of the franchise will debut; However, reports and clues shed light on a possible launch window. Will Ibai Llanos be right with his prediction?

At the beginning of this year, Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar Games, shared a statement addressing its annual income report. There, he projected that record levels of operational performance will be achieved in fiscal year 2025.

Fiscal year 2025 will begin April 1, 2024 and will conclude March 31, 2025. Thus, it is easy to assume that GTA 6 will debut between January and March 2025. This is mere speculation, so we will have to wait for the developers to share more information about it.

But tell us, when do you think the new game in the franchise will be released? You are excited? Let us read you in the comments.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Click here to read more news related to him.

