At some point it was feared that the next installment of Grand Theft Auto would be moderate with its content due to current times where everything can be criticized and canceled from social networks. However, the GTA VI trailer has brought peace to those who like the game’s content, always designed for adults, and proof of this is that more than 20 crimes were committed in a single trailer.

Video: Grand Theft Auto VI – Presentation Trailer

Crime in GTA VI will be more alive than ever

An analysis of the site JeffBet took on the task of counting all the crimes that were committed in the GTA VI trailer, which lasted 90 seconds. According to the information, and based on Florida law, since the game will take place in Leonida, a fictional city, the trailer revealed the commission of 25 crimes whose penalties can range from 1 to 30 years in prison.

The first detail to take into account is that, according to the analysis, the only crime that was not committed in the GTA VI trailer was aggravated car theft, something curious since it is a crime that gives its name to the franchise and a concept in design and mechanics that has accompanied it since the first game.

Twerking on the roof of a car is a crime

What crimes were committed in the GTA VI trailer?

That said, the categories in which the 25 crimes in the GTA VI trailer were committed are:

Brandishing a weapon Reckless driving Jaywalking First-degree robbery Street racing Resisting arrest Indecent exposure Using a weapon in a threatening manner Destruction of property Theft of services Dangerous driving Second-degree robbery

All this in just 90 seconds shows that the concept of Grand Theft Auto as a satire and parody of American society with a criminal theme is more alive than ever.

In related information, we tell you that the real Florida Joker realized the parody that was done to him in the GTA VI trailer and through a video on social networks he warned Rockstar Games that he wants to talk to them for having used his image.

On the other hand, some groups want to ban Grand Theft Auto VI for children, although they forget that it is a video game only for adults.

