The moment that millions of fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: through a clear and clear message as soon as their website opens, the Rockstar Games have announced that the trailer for GTA 6 will be officially published Tuesday 5 December at 3pm (Italian time).

So mark the date on your calendar, because finally we’ll find out what he’s made of seriously the highly anticipated new chapter of the historic series.

Without a doubt GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games in history of video games, above all thanks to the global (and practically unlimited) success of the previous chapter, GTA V.

It had already been revealed surprisingly – but until now we had no certain confirmation – that the reveal of Rockstar’s new sandbox title he wouldn’t be on stage at The Game Awardsbut we didn’t expect that there was (finally) so little left to wait.

So we’re still waiting for the trailerwhich will probably be published on all the official channels of the development studio, but above all we will not fail to offer you on our pages.

We don’t yet know if one will also be attached with it release date for the game, but according to Rockstar’s modus operandi, we could have at least the information of a general period, maybe the year.