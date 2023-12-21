The reveal of GTA 6 was one of the big events of the year. Although the title has not yet debuted and there is still a long way to go before it does, PlayStation already recognized the importance of the new delivery and gave him one of his first awards.

PlayStation recognizes Grand Theft Auto 6 with a well-deserved award

Sony recently organized an awards ceremony to recognize the best of the year on PlayStation. Players and fans of the brand were able to participate in this dynamic, as the company released several surveys to define the 2023 winners.

To the surprise of few, GTA 6 was on the list of winners for the enormous hype it generated with its first trailer. To be exact, the title of Rockstar took the prize for Most anticipated PlayStation game of 2024 and beyond.

PlayStation and its fans decided to give it this distinction due to the great success of its trailer. What Rockstar showed left all the players very excited, so it is not at all strange to know that GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of the coming years.

The company highlighted the visual spectacularity of the video, as it demonstrates the potential of the new generation and what PlayStation 5 will offer in 2025when the title is finally available.

