Grand Theft Auto has always been a satire of real life and GTA 6 will be no exception. Given the era we live in, social networks They cannot be left out and will even have a greater focus on GTA 6 and some players have already made it happen fictitious user accounts that appear in the trailer.

Although social networks have been present in Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto V, it is striking that for GTA 6 the reveal trailer will show what the game will be with the perspective of social networks, giving them greater focus.

Fictional GTA 6 social media users already exist in reality

As you could see in the trailer, Rockstar showed off some of the daily events that take place in Vice City through the accounts of fictional social media users such as DadBodSquad, OfficialPOACH, have.a.vice.day, PlanetLeonidaMan y GeneralCustardCannon.

Most fans simply enjoyed the videos that these fictitious accounts uploaded and simply witnessed the resemblance that many of the clips have to real life, but there were others who quickly got to work to get the names of the fictitious accounts. in real-life services or social networks.

GTA 6 surprised with picturesque representations of the real world

We say this because shortly after the trailer, it is possible to find on social networks like TikTok e Instagram to users with the account names of the fictitious people who posted the videos of someone trying to remove a crocodile from a pool and a woman carrying 2 hammers.

Naturally, these are parody accounts that Rockstar used for its game, but the real ones were created by users who are not linked to Rockstar, which is why so far these accounts have no content.

In any case, the public’s reaction to the long-awaited trailer is interesting and leaves us wondering how big of an approach Rockstar will give to social media in GTA 6.

What did you think of the GTA 6 trailer presentation? Tell us in the comments.

