Rockstar GTA 6 has already been confirmed for Xbox Series X|S y PlayStation 5but many players still dream of a possible version for Switch or for the next Nintendo console. A fan decided to play a joke on all the company’s fans and make a trailer for the supposed announcement of the game for Switch which, in the end, became a mockery of the potential of the hybrid console.

GTA 6 trailer for Switch made by a fan looks like a PS1 game

Will GTA 6 come to any Nintendo console?

Much has been said about the arrival of the new installment of the saga to a Nintendo console. Some fans are clear that the title could not come to Switch, but they think that there could be a port for the successor to the hybrid console.

Due to all these speculations, a player decided to recreate part of the first GTA 6 trailer and imagine what it would look like on the current Nintendo console. However, his project became a mockery of the system’s potential.

The trailer shows Lucia and other iconic scenes from the Rockstar video, but everything looks like a PS1 game. Of course, it is an exaggeration to say that the title could not run on Switch. The point is that this generated all kinds of reactions.

Some players had a good time with the video and took it as simple humor. They even stated that the port would surely run at less than 20 fps. The trailer generated a conversation about some low quality ports that the Nintendo console has received.

Other fans took advantage of the peculiar trailer to talk about Switch 2 and the potential it should have to receive important third-party games, such as GTA 6. We won’t tell you more and below we leave you the peculiar trailer made by a player.

