All players were left wanting more after seeing the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. So it is normal to know that the community is eager to know when Rockstar will release another preview of the long-awaited title for PS5 y Xbox Series X|S.

Some fans believe they have found the answer in the first official art of the title. Is about a crazy theory that involves bullet holes, braille and a supposed message that Rockstar hid in the image where the protagonists of the new installment are seen.

Find out: Could Grand Theft Auto 6 come to Nintendo Switch 2? This is what the experts think

Related video: Grand Theft Auto 6: we wait 10 years for this moment…

When will the second GTA 6 trailer be revealed? Fans think they know

In one of the first images that Rockstar released we see Lucia and Jason recharged in a car. The fans noticed that the vehicle has some bullet holes in one of its sides. This is where things start to get strange, as some players believe that the gunshots are actually a hidden message.

A screenshot circulates in forums and social networks where bullet impacts are interpreted as if they were Braille. According to the authors of this theory, the gunshots are a clue to know the release date of the second trailer.

The analysis supposedly reveals the numbers 1 and 9, as well as the word “more”. Because of this, several people believe that Rockstar will release one more video of the game at some point in the future. September 2024. Obviously, this is another crazy fan theory like the ones we saw before the official reveal of the game.

There are those who believe that it makes some sense, while other people questioned it. Especially since they consider that Rockstar will not wait that long to release another trailer for the game. Some fans have already given their predictions and expect a new trailer for April 2024; However, the reality is that nothing is confirmed.

The crazy theories about GTA 6 continue

In case you missed it: GTA 6: the Florida Joker does not give up; demands more money and threatens to sue Rockstar

You can find more news related to GTA 6 if you click on this link.

Related video: The story behind Grand Theft Auto V

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente