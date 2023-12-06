More than 100 million views In its first trailer, it is clear that Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated game in recent years. The launch still seems very distant, but there are already those who want to take advantage of the enthusiasm to deceive fans.

A little earlier than promised, Rockstar Games shared the first preview of the new installment. Finally we learned the first details of the protagonists and the tone of the campaign, as well as the launch window. There are still many unanswered questions, so scammers entered the scene to excite the community.

Beware of fake GTA 6 downloads for PC

This week, reddit user da13371337 shared a screenshot showing a GTA 6 installer for PC. Obviously, it is fake and it is very likely that it contains malicious files that affect the computers of all those who download it.

According to reports, these fake installers that promise leaked, trial or free versions of the video game are already circulating on the internet. NordVPN’s Marijus Briedis indicates that download links can infect devices with malware to steal information or track the location of those affected.

GTA 6 downloads on PC are totally fake and dangerous

“The gaming community has been waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 for a decade, so it’s only natural to try to get at least a trial version as soon as possible. Although GTA 6 is still in development and the creators promise to release it in 2025the internet is full of links that promise the possibility of downloading it,” commented Marijus Briedis.

According to the information, the virus and else malicious files can be hidden in a computer for a long time and can operate without causing visible damage. Therefore, it is very important that players be careful and limit themselves to obtaining the game through official means when it is available.

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 come to PC?

Of course, it is very likely that a large percentage of informed fans are safe and do not fall for these types of scams; At the end of the day, the game still has no release date. Due to the scope of the franchise, however, there is always the possibility that a clueless player will try to download the title in hopes of giving it a try.

It is important to note that, for now, a PC port of GTA 6 has not yet been confirmed. Therefore, absolutely all links that promise trial or early versions are false and dangerous.

Rockstar has only confirmed the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions of GTA 6

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. Follow this link to find more information about this ambitious project.

