GTA 6 and the possibilities that Rockstar Games’ next gem has of landing in the successor to Nintendo Switch they are there. With that door still open, there is no reason to think that an adapted version of such an important game with such peculiar characteristics could not be run on the future Nintendo console.

At the moment we do not have official factors that support this idea, since currently the platforms that are confirmed to release GTA 6 initially are PS5 and Xbox Series. With PC surely delayed a year or more. Why do we say that the possibility of GTA 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Is it current?

Why GTA 6 could be a reality on Nintendo Switch 2?

Rockstar Games has been working closely with Nintendo to bring out the remastered version of Red Dead Redemption on the current console.

The Nintendo Switch version of RDR is very well optimized and presents a very good graphic level. The probability that the new Nintendo console is much more powerful and have more technical hardware to run games as powerful as GTA 6, is quite high, if we take into account the latest leaks and the current and future panorama of the video game industry. GTA 6 is a long-awaited game, which surely Nintendo tries to get its own version for the future console. Nintendo It is increasingly opening up to a greater audience and diversity of users.

He success of the future successor to Nintendo Switchcould spark Rockstar’s interest in making a special version.

What we do know with certainty currently is that Nintendo is keeping many tricks up its sleeve and 2024 will be a year full of surprises for the Nintendera community. This, together with the trend towards GTA 6, could intertwine the paths of both brands again.