The GT Winter Series (GTWS) presents itself as the highlight of Gedlich Racing’s 2024 racing year, at least as far as the cars are concerned. Only racing cars from the GTX, GT3, Porsche Cup, Ferrari Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo categories are admitted.

“With a full grid of cars built primarily for amateur drivers, the GTWS will be a real treat for the eyes and ears,” says Markus Gedlich, CEO of Gedlich Racing.

The following well-known teams are currently registered for the 2024 GTWS season:

– PTT Racing – 3 auto (Porsche 992 GT3 Cup)

– Olimp Racing – 2 cars (Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo and Ferrari 296 GT3)

– CV Performance – 1 car (Mercedes-AMG GT3)

– Die Biermacher Racing – 1 car (Ferrari 488 GT3)

– Laptime Performance – 1 auto (Porsche 992 Cup)

– MS Racing – 1 vettura (Porsche 992 Cup)

– Pellin Racing – 1 car (Ferrari 488 GT3)

– Schnitzelalm Racing – 1 car (Mercedes-AMG GT3)

– Van Der Horst Motorsport – 1 car (Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo)

The 2024 GTWS racing calendar includes a total of six circuits in Portugal and Spain, all FIA Grade 1 licensed. MotorLand Aragon celebrates its return after a two-year hiatus.

Robin Selbach of Gedlich Racing describes the Spanish track like this: “It is one of the best circuits in Europe, very modern and with optimal safety. Everything here is perfect. This is why we included it in the 2024 calendar and because of the numerous requests of customers”.

However, the calendar offers much more than just a race. Before each weekend, there are two test days reserved for Winter Series participants. Gedlich Racing also offers 13 so-called Race Test Days on the same circuits. This offer is ideal as additional preparation for the races, but also for all those who do not participate in the Winter Series.

All test days feature a strictly limited number of cars to ensure optimal testing conditions. Furthermore, only racing cars of the GT4 category or higher are allowed to take to the track. Gedlich Racing offers a separate “Endless Summer” calendar for street sports cars and trackday racers.

All races of the 2024 GT Winter Series will be broadcast livestream.

For any questions or feedback, please contact Robin Selbach (robin@gedlich-racing.com) or race coordinator Stefan Lehner (stefan@gedlich-racing.com) at any time.

GT WINTER SERIES – Calendario 2024

13-14 January: Estoril (Portugal)

20-21 January: Portimao (Portugal)

10-11 February: Jerez (Spain)

17-18 February: Valencia (Spain)

02-03 March: Aragon (Spain)

09-10 March: Barcelona (Spain)