A story within a story. These are the 43 years of the GS, which today with the arrival of the new 1300 enters its ninth generation. It is probably BMW's most important motorcycle, undoubtedly the most famous and long-lived. The “myth” came to life in 1980 with the first version R 80 G/S (yes it has a “slash” in the name”), and with it the concept of crossover was born even if in those years the precise wording was enduro/road (Englishism is not as prevalent as today ). The fact remains that it is so unique in its proposal that the BMW men put it in competition not so much with the road ones but with the half-liter enduro single-cylinder engines (Honda XL, Yamaha XT), in those years appreciated more for their versatility on the road than off-road.

The 80 G/S promises to do both better, enchanting potential customers with a greater propensity for use on long distances: it has a large engine capacity, travel comfort is good, it goes straight on fast speeds and is easy to handle on asphalt and even on dirt roads, dispelling any technical prejudices associated in the presence of such a bulky engine and, on paper, not very suitable for off-road use. In truth, already in the second half of the 1920s, partly by force (the roads at the time were mostly dirt) and partly due to the passion of the BMW technicians at the time for off-road competitions, the Bavarian company demonstrated to everyone that it had a certain feeling with the earth: he took part in the various Regularity competitions, and then imposed his own twin-cylinder boxers even in a tough competition like the Six Days, won three years in a row (1933, 1934 and 1935). As then, the German enduro bike presented in 1980 surprised everyone: it's not really for mule tracks (where weight and bulk require physical commitment and “pro” technical skills), but perfect for hard, fast and spacious terrain, yes. Its commercial success is also confirmed by its participation in rally raids such as the Paris-Dakar, won in 1981, 1983, 1984 and 1985. Once again, competitions act as a driving force for the sales of production models. Developed between 1978 and 1979 on the racing fields of the German “settemmezzo” category championship, the G/S inherits the mechanical base of the R 80/7 (797.5 cc revised for more versatile use) and the double cradle frame of the R45/65, redesigned in terms of chassis and with the addition of the new Monolever rear suspension with single lateral shock absorber, to the advantage of ride comfort, ease of maintenance (the rear wheel can be removed in a flash) and weight savings. The chassis package is completed by the Brembo front disc brake with fixed caliper on the stem (there is an attachment for a second disc on the left fork stay).

The R 80 G/S Paris-Dakar is particularly fascinating, characterized by the 32 liter tank, which arrived in 1984 in the wake of great successes in Africa. The end of the 80s was approaching and in 1987 BMW revealed the evolution of the G/S project: it was the R 100 GS, which on the one hand lost the “bar” in the name and the 18″ rear wheel (a larger one appears “road” 17”) and on the other it gains a grown physique which goes hand in hand with the even more powerful engine. Thanks to the implementation of the boxer of the road R 100, it is the first enduro of this displacement: 980 cc, 60 HP and 7.7 kgm of maximum torque. And for those who are “satisfied” with 50 HP, a 797.5 cc R 80 GS also remains in the range.

The shape of the R 100 GS is inevitably inspired by Raid bikes, with a 24 liter tank (instead of the 19.5 liter one) and a fairing that rises to protect the rider's torso. Concepts taken to the extreme in 1989 with the PA-DA (Paris-Dakar) version thanks to the kit of dedicated parts which includes the fairing for the front (rectangular headlight and windshield with deflector), 35 liter tank (it will be the largest ever), solo seat, bumper tubes and engine-sump guard slide. However, the GS “mille” goes beyond a simple restyling and strengthening of the motorbike: with it BMW launches another technical innovation, the Paralever single-arm rear suspension, which with its double joint reduces the typical pitching of the shaft transmission, offering an even more stable and effective ride. Solution that still characterizes Bavarian boxer shorts today. The restyling for 1991 includes a fairing fixed to the frame, for both the 80 and the 100.