In a long note, the league of our top championship highlighted the positive effects of the tax benefits received so far and the risks involved in abolishing them: “Less competitive teams, reduced revenues also for the State. And for the nurseries…”

Elisabetta Esposito

December 21st – 9.20pm – Rome

January 1st, the day of the possible repeal of the Growth Decree, is approaching and concern is growing in football. On Monday the Serie A League unanimously confirmed its opposition to the abolition, deciding to send a document to Prime Minister Meloni and the Government which highlights the potential very serious damage to the football system (and not only) and the fact that it penalizes growth of young people. Here is the text.

competitiveness

—

“The tax benefit for impatriated sports workers (…) represents a very important tool to ensure the competitiveness of Serie A internationally and, consequently, for the sustenance of the entire national football movement. This tool, as is known , in fact, allows the application of a favorable tax regime for sports workers – and therefore footballers or technicians – resident abroad for at least two years (both Italian and foreign) who move to Italy. In this way, Italian clubs can offer higher net salaries for footballers, with the same overall gross expenditure”.

high level

—

“In May 2022, this subsidized scheme for sports workers was modified, with the introduction of an age limit for accessing the benefit, equal to twenty years, and an overall income threshold of 1 million euros. These changes were made on the basis of the assumption, never proven and indeed incorrect, that the application of the benefit favored an increase in foreign footballers to the detriment of young Italians. In reality this regime – which also facilitates the return of footballers from abroad Italians – had as its main result that of making Italian teams more competitive on the market, so as to be able to acquire better players and raise the level of the championship and the results obtained in the European context: it is certainly no coincidence that, in 2023, for the “For the first time in many years, three Italian teams have reached the finals of European competitions, while in 2022 an Italian team has won a European cup again (it hasn't happened since 2010)”.

small numbers

—

The note then states that the use of the benefits of the Growth Decree is already in sharp decline: “In any case, the application of the new threshold regime has already led to a reduction in the use of this fiscal instrument. For the 2023 season /2024, only 50 inpatriates subject to this regime were registered, compared to a total of 653 footballers and 1,083 overall professional contracts in Serie A. Suffice it to consider that 20% of Serie A teams have not acquired inpatriates in the current sports season. These data confirm that the scheme is, however, currently applied to a limited extent (for the current football season it would concern less than 20 percent of the total number of professional footballers registered with Serie A clubs) and that it is mainly used for significant salaries, reserved for high quality players on whom the clubs have planned their investments, acquiring (often for substantial fees) their sporting performances and signing multi-year employment contracts on the basis of a scenario of continuity of the tax benefit in question in the long term.

the risks

—

The risks of cancellation are then listed: “In this context, the abolition of the subsidized regime provided for by the growth decree would produce enormous damage for Serie A, for at least four reasons: 1) it would make the teams less competitive on the international market, not allowing more attractive salaries to be offered for the champions without major outlays by the clubs (…); 2) the opposite effect to the one hypothesized would be obtained – i.e. favoring the youth clubs – because the abolition of the benefit would impose on the teams a greater overall cost, caused by the need to ensure salary continuity for players, but with a different tax rate (…). This increase in costs would have the consequence of diverting important financial resources from other expenditure items, including those dedicated to the youth sector and at nurseries; 3) Italian teams would be less competitive in Europe, with a consequent reduction in revenues, less related activities and therefore less revenue (…); 4) the global visibility of Serie A on social media and the ability to engage new generations would be considerably reduced. The total followership of Serie A footballers (653 registered footballers) is equal to 621 million on social media (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube), despite the fact that the footballers benefiting from the growth decree represent just under 1/3 of the total footballers ( 198 members), the social media following of this 30.3% is much higher than that of the remaining 69.7% (…)”.

conclusions

—

“In conclusion, the abolition of the tax benefit for inpatriates would have disastrous consequences for the whole of Italian football: not only on Serie A and its associates, but also on the other professional leagues and on the National Amateur League, because the system of mutuality, as well as on the fans who would see the level of competitiveness of their teams drop, with a negative impact on all related activities. The tax burden of Serie A is equal to approximately 60 percent of the taxes paid to the treasury by the entire world of sport And it is on this amount that state funding for the federations is based. A competitive and successful Serie A in Europe therefore brings greater resources to the state and to all of national sport. Abolishing the growth decree therefore, unfortunately, goes exactly in the opposite direction.”

