Everyone opposes the disappearance of the tax benefit. Casini, Lega president: “It has been decided to prepare a document that we will send to the Government and which highlights the damage caused by the abolition and the fact that it penalizes the growth of young people”

This time they all agree. The twenty Serie A clubs have no doubts about the abolition of the Growth Decree: it absolutely should not be abolished. The president of the Serie A League Lorenzo Casini well explained the clubs' position in favor of the Growth Decree: “The Government has sent to Parliament a draft Legislative Decree with the abolition of the benefit from 1 January 2024, without prejudice to existing contracts. Today the topic was widely discussed and the clubs unanimously confirmed their opposition to the abolition of this benefit. It was decided to prepare a document that highlights the damage caused by the abolition and the fact that it penalizes growth of young people. A document that we will send to provide useful elements to reach a decision”.

Casini then illustrated what will happen in a few days: “At the moment it will be abolished from the next market session, the next contracts will not be able to have the benefit that has proven to be an important tool. For 13 months it has already applied to contracts exceeding one million euros “.