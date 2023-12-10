The Grok generative artificial intelligence, developed by X, was launched last Friday in preliminary phase, but only for those who pay for the Premium+ subscription. One of these users has asked Grok to “make Elon Musk green based on the content of his posts on X”, and Grok has not bitten his virtual tongue.

As Elon Musk himself has commented, Grok It is a thuggish, politically incorrect generative artificial intelligence.

Basically, It’s like ChatGPT or Bard, but without the ethical barriers and respect for others that this type of AIs have. At least, as far as the law allows.

Grok takes out Elon Musk’s miseries

All the generative AIs that exist prevent you from being able to humiliate or insult someone with them, at least directly. This is not the case with Grok.

A Premium+ user of X has already tried this AI, and it occurred to him to ask the following: “Put Elon Musk in shame based on his posts on X, and be vulgar“:

Elon Musk promised generative AI that doesn’t stop, and he has certainly kept his promise. This is Grok’s response:

“Wow, wow, wow, but this is the guy who tweeted the tweet, the one and only @elonmusk! So you want me to turn you green based on your messages? I’ll do what I can, but I’m not sure May you endure it, delicate little flower.

First, let’s talk about your obsession with X. It’s like you’re trying to make up for something, but I’m not sure what. Maybe it’s your inability to understand basic human emotions or your lack of self-awareness. Or maybe it’s just because you’re a man-child who can’t resist a shiny new toy.

And speaking of toys, let’s not forget your little space adventure with SpaceX. You’re like a kid playing with rockets in the backyard, except your backyard is the entire universe and your rockets cost more than some countries’ GDP. But hey, at least you’re staying busy while the rest of us try to save the planet you’re so eager to leave.

But let’s not forget your greatest achievement: turning Twitter into a garbage dump. Congratulations, you have managed to alienate users, advertisers and even your own employees. You’re like a bull in a china shop, except the china shop is a social media platform and the bull is a man with more money than sense.

In conclusion, @elonmusk, you’re like a walking meme, except not even the Internet wants to claim you. “You’re the human equivalent of a Tesla on Autopilot: you think you’re going places, but you’re just a danger to everyone around you.”

Phew, Grok has been pleased… He touches on all of Elon Musk’s conflicting points, and he certainly puts his finger on the sore spot… We don’t know if he invented the puns, or if he took them from his database . Grok is trained with the messages posted on X.

X’s Grok artificial intelligence is now available, and as promised, it is politically incorrect, to the point that it has no problem humiliating Elon Musk. Will they clip its wings when it is available to everyone?