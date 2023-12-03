The embarrassment of Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA deputy secretary: “There are noises here… Now they are no longer there”. YouTuber Daniel Jarvis denounced himself on social media: “I started the audio while I was sitting among the others”

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

@ dchinellato

3 December 2023 (change at 16:33) – LONDON

“There are noises here… Now they’re gone.” Giorgio Marchetti, the UEFA deputy general secretary, is a little embarrassed on stage at the Euro 2024 draw in Hamburg together with Gigi Buffon, Wesley Sneijder and David Silva. Switzerland has just been drawn into group A with Scotland and hosts Germany, but that noise, that unmistakable pornographic sound, has just disturbed one of the most followed ceremonies of the year. An accident on the road into which UEFA has decided to open an investigation, even if the “culprit” has already come forward: Daniel Jarvis.

who IS jarvis

—

Jarvis is a YouTuber famous for his pranks who decided to add an erotic touch to football, after managing to invade the pitch during the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. The porn prank had already happened in January, disturbing the BBC’s coverage of Liverpool-Wolverhampton, with Gary Lineker, Paul Ince and Danny Murphy disturbed by that same noise during the post-match study. This time Jarvis thought about moving up a level: “It was us, it was us,” he told his followers in a video on X. We put a phone in the room, let it ring and… here is the sound of sex at Euro 2024.” He succeeded again this time by using a telephone, artfully placed in the room as he had done with the BBC studio, and making it ring. Successful joke. “I heard something and put the pieces together – said England manager Gareth Southgate, sitting in the audience -. I understood it was a joke, even if I didn’t understand exactly what it was.” UEFA obviously didn’t appreciate it.

