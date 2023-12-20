The 2024 season will be a big party! Or at least that's what it looks like when you see the location chosen by the Gresini team for the presentation of the new bike. The Faenza team has announced the date on which it will unveil the Desmosedici entrusted to Alex and Marc Marquez: January 20th it will be unveiled at the Cocoricò in Riccione.

The Gresini team is the second to announce the presentation date after the official Ducati team, which confirmed the event in Madonna di Campiglio from 21 to 23 January (details here). It will be one of the most anticipated presentations after the great stir that the market maneuver first and then the Valencia test caused. The spotlight is on Marc Marquez, who will wear the Gresini colors in 2024 and ride the Ducati.

The eight-time champion's farewell to Honda was perhaps one of the most significant moments of the 2023 season, a somewhat historic maneuver that marked the end of an era. After six MotoGP titles and 59 victories, a chapter closes. Marc will return to be his brother Alex's teammate. The two had already shared the garage in 2020, albeit for just one race. When the youngest of the Marquez brothers made his debut in the premier class, he went to the HRC garage, but was in fact the only starter due to the now well-known injury that Marc suffered in Jerez, the first (and for him only) race of the 'year.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Between the two, the veteran will be Alex Marquez, confirmed in Gresini thanks to the excellent season he played. In 2023 he in fact achieved two podiums and won two Sprints (Silverstone and Sepang). The Spaniard knows Ducati and has already had the opportunity to try the GP23 in the Valencia tests last November, as did Marc. The latter had all eyes on him and was the great protagonist of the day, making his debut on the Ducati after eleven seasons with Honda.

Not just MotoGP: on January 20th, the Moto2 and MotoE teams will also be presented at the Cocoricò in Riccione. In the intermediate class, the line-up is totally renewed and we will see Albert Arenas with Manuel Gonzalez, while in MotoE the pair Alessio Finello and Matteo Ferrari is confirmed. The event begins at 5.30pm with the presentation of the two classes, while at 6.30pm it will be the MotoGP turn.

Leggi anche: