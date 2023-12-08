Adolfo Urso, Giancarlo Giorgetti and Lucia Morselli

Green revolution and guarantee involving Cdp, saving the former Ilva is possible

The article Ex-Ilva, Gozzi: “It’s all Europe’s fault, the company is now insolvent” It really goaded me. Currently, Ilva is considered a continuous and constant source of environmental pollution due to CO2 emissions and also due to the obsolescence of current coal ovens. To be quite concise, the President of Federacciai Antonio Gozzi attributed most of the problems: to the retreat of Mittal and to the EU incentives being eliminated

How can we not agree? President Gozzi’s suggestion to transform the 680 million euro debt into capital is not a far-fetched idea, on the contrary… However, it requires support in the restructuring of production plants by decarbonizing them and replacing them with “arc furnaces” (FEA i.e. an electric oven), placing filters in those CO2 exhaust parts and then storing them. And now let’s analyze a possible solution.

To be able to produce steel, Ilva needs electricity which should be produced from renewable sources or if the experiment is successful in building as in Dalmine: an electrolyser of around 20 MW will be installed in the Dalmine plant to produce hydrogen and oxygen. The green hydrogen thus produced will be introduced in some production processes as a replacement for natural gas. This is the objective of the agreement signed by Tenaris, Edison and Snam.

“Hydrogen” steelworks: experimentation begins | HESE There are also other Italian companies that can install hydrogen systems and I can guarantee that they are not expensive, around 15 million euros for 20 MW. Alternatively, a regasifier could be installed on land, rather than at sea, to operate the blast furnaces on methane (in France and Spain there are such systems on land).

Cost/benefit ratio: currently employees of ILVA there are around 10,000 and with related activities they double, to an average of 1,500 euros per month x 13 months x 20,000 people = 390 million to which we add another 390 million in contributions in addition of course to everything that concerns daily life, then if things should they not go well they would all become costs borne by the State and therefore by the community.

In order not to give an economics lesson and to be a little modest, one might consider involving the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in addition to the banks for this intervention, which could be financed through leasing (a financial dilution of up to 15 years).

Obviously we would need a capital increase, but all these forms of direct and indirect financing could be compensated for with a simple guarantee. Sorry for the brevity. At this point we should choose people (and not the usual “recommended”) who are truly capable of managing a company of this size and this delicacy. For now I limit myself to this modest suggestion, but explaining a more detailed solution would require too much space and I don’t want to bore you.

However, if the Government, the unions and above all the people who work in this reality worked in a constructive and long-term way, I think it would be possible and feasible to achieve a double objective: modernization and the reduction of pollution.

