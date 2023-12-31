Without the big names Immobile and Luis Alberto, down against Frosinone, then the turning point with all the men who arrived in the summer on the pitch: this is how Sarri's team was resurrected

On an evening that could have become the most difficult of the year, a new Lazio was probably born. Not only because in two minutes against Frosinone the first comeback of the season was achieved. But above all because Sarri's team re-emerged in the match in which the two big names Luis Alberto and Immobile were missing. To find a Lazio without the striker and the Magician you have to go back to 3 November 2022, to the defeat (1-0) in Rotterdam against Feyenoord, in the Europa League. A team that could have a new identity was revealed against Frosinone. Decidedly aimed towards the future. A prospect that could be of great help in the immediate future, especially in dealing with the injuries of Immobile and Luis Alberto considering that the forecasts for their returns are beyond twenty days, thus putting their presence in the Super Cup in strong doubt.