Approximately 8 kilometers of new railway line to connect Venice Marco Polo airport to the national railway network, so as to strengthen train-air intermodality and encourage passengers to use the train for their journeys, too in view of the increase in tourist flows in the area during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.



Work began today on the construction site in Tessera, Venice, for the construction of the railway connection between Venice and its airport. The work, which involves a total investment of approximately 644 million euroso, also partly financed by PNRR funds, has Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, leader of the Infrastructure Hub of the FS Italiane Group, as the client, while Italferr, a company of the Infrastructure Hub, has been assigned the management of the works. The activation of the new connection is scheduled for December 2025.

Present at the start of the works Matteo SalviniVice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Luca ZaiaPresident of the Veneto Region, Luigi BrugnaroMayor of the Municipality of Venice, Pier Luigi Di PalmaPresident of ENAC, Luigi FerrarisCEO of the Italian State Railways, Gianpiero StrisciuglioCEO and General Director of RFI, Vincenzo MacelloExtraordinary Government Commissioner and Deputy Director General Operations RFI, Enrico MarchiPresident of the SAVE Group, Giovanni Cerchiarini, CEO Rizzani de Eccher.

The interventions consist of the construction of a new railway line of approximately 8 kilometres, of which 3.4 are in tunnels, which will connect Venice to Marco Polo airport. The link it will depart from the Mestre-Trieste linewill run alongside the motorway link to the airport and, in the tunnel, will arrive at Marco Polo, where the “Venice – Airport” passing station will be built, underground with two tracks and connected to the airport terminal. Exiting the station a single track will rejoin the surface section. In November 2022 the FS Group awarded the works to the group of companies led by Rizzani De Eccher and principals Manelli Impresa and Sacaim. For the completion of the work, Vincenzo Macello, Deputy General Director of RFI Network Management Infrastructure, was appointed as Extraordinary Government Commissioner.

The new link can be used both by regional trains and long-distance trainspromoting intermodality between rail and air transport and is part of the actions envisaged in the industrial plan of the FS Italiane Group for the strengthening of rail connections with the main airports of the country.

The railway connection with Marco Polo airport is among the strategic works of the Cantieri Parlanti project, an initiative of the FS Group (with the companies RFI and Italferr), conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the companies involved in the works and, where present, with the Extraordinary Government Commissioners.

The construction sites of the Infrastructure Hub of the FS Group “speak” a simple language, transparent and immediate, shared with the territories, to tell their story and their mission and to make citizens and stakeholders more aware and updated on the importance of the works in progress. An operation of transparency, as well as information, to illustrate the advantages of the work and provide updated data through panels placed inside the construction sitesbut always clearly visible to citizens and to those traveling on the lines and roads adjacent to the construction sites.

It is also part of the Cantieri Parlanti project the multimedia infopoint dedicated to the main works of the FS Group in Veneto present in the Venice Santa Lucia railway station. At the info point it will be possible to find out about the route of the works, the technical characteristics, the attention to the environment and the social and economic impact that the new infrastructures will have for the territory and the people.

