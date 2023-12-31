The Green Lantern ring receives a stunning upgrade that threatens to destroy everything.

As he embarks on an epic fight against Queen Revenant and her army of the dead, John Stewart He has just become the most powerful Green Lantern in the universe and all thanks to his new ring. Now that he has equipped a renewed Green Lantern ringwhose engine is Genesis energy and his own will, John Stewart y Steel show how destructive reverse engineering one of these rings could be. The comic Green Lantern: War Journal #4 has shown a curious revelation about the Radiant Dead that changes everything.

When they are able to corrupt a Lantern, the lantern ring separates from the user's central battery instead of returning to the Green Lantern Corps. This gives John Stewart the opportunity to deliver one of these isolated rings to Steelworkshoping to perform a kind of reverse engineering never before seen in the world. DC Universe.

Surprisingly, the process works separate from its closed loop, Steel can access the ring's machinery and feed it with Genesis energy. Then, John Stewart overpowers the ring with his own willpower, replacing his own ring to avoid the infection it can cause Radiant Dead army. Although Green Lantern's rings are already one of the most powerful weapons in the world, DC Universethat power has always come with one major restriction: the wielders must be selected by their respective Lantern Corpsensuring in the process that the rings do not fall into the wrong hands.

Furthermore, when a Green Lantern dies, his ring returns to the Central Battery or search for a suitable carrier that will once again fulfill its function. While it is true that each Green Lantern has different ideas on what they consider appropriate, there are many ring bearers who are considered galactic terrorists. This link with the Central Battery guarantees that everyone The rings cannot be manipulated in any way.

The corruption caused by the Radiant Dead cuts the connection of a ring to its central battery, breaking this closed circuit. This means that the rings of Green Lantern They can now be manipulated by any character, removing the question of will from the equation. While it is true that the process requires enormous power, there are many beings in the process. DC Universe that could meet those demands. Darkseid is one of the strong candidates to take over the rings of the entire spectrum, thus triggering the end of the DC Universe as we know it.

Without having wanted it, Steel may have started one of the most dangerous arms races that have been seen in the DC Universe. Any individual who can obtain one of the Radiant Dead's inert rings has the potential to turn it into one of the most dangerous weapons in all of DC history. Only the future will tell how all this ends.

