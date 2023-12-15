An unexpected twist in Sinister's story has left us with a big loss among the ranks of the Green Lantern

After months sailing in a sea of ​​unknowns, The pages of Green Lantern #6 immerse us in a shocking revelation. Hal Jordan, the iconic Green Lanternhas been participant in the death of Kilowog, his comrade and mentor. This dramatic plot twist shows us Hal facing ghosts from his past in space, where every decision has universal consequences.

Sinestro: From mentor to nemesis

The transformation of Sinestro into a Flashlight Roja marks a turning point in history. His new nature makes him more dangerous and unbalanced, a threat Hal Jordan must confront. The battle between master and pupil reaches a climax when Green Lantern creates a mecha construct to stop Sinestro and his attempted world destruction. But what follows is even more heartbreaking.

In a conversation in his trailer with Kilowog, Hal Jordan discovers a truth that shakes him: The Kilowog with whom he has been living is, in reality, a construct. Razer, a former ally, reveals that the real one has diedand Hal blames himself for it.

The scenario for Hal Jordan is bleak. Trapped on Earth, he faces the disappearance of the Guardians of the Universe and the United Planets' assumption of control of the Green Lantern Corps. His return to Earth, previously seen as voluntary, takes on new meaning with the revelation of the death of this character. Was Hal expelled from the Corps for his role in this tragedy?

The legacy and loss of Kilowog

Kilowog wasn't just a companion to Hal; He was a fundamental pillar in the formation of new recruits of the Green Lantern Corps. His death is not only an emotional blow to Hal and his companions, but also a critical loss to the future and effectiveness of the Corps.

The comic leaves us reflecting on the nature of guilt, sacrifice and redemption. The saga of Hal Jordan in this universe full of heroes and villains reminds us that even in the stars, the most difficult decisions have a human cost.

Shocking deaths in the Green Lantern saga

Green Lantern's history in the comics is full of emotional and tragic moments, including the loss of important characters. These deaths not only mark turning points in the narrativebut they also add depth and humanity to the saga.

One of the most significant deaths is that of Abin Sur, whose tragic ending is the catalyst for the introduction of Hal Jordan as Green Lantern. Abin Sur, mortally wounded, lands on Earth and chooses Hal Jordan as his successor. This death not only symbolizes the end of an era, but also begins the legend of Hal Jordan.

Another memorable loss is that of Katma Tui, the Lantern of Korugar. His death, at the hands of Star Sapphire, was a devastating blow to the Corps and especially to John Stewart, his love and companion. Katma Tui's death represents not only the loss of a great Lantern, but also the emotional impact on those left behind.

Even Mogo, the living planet and member of the team, faced his end in the “War of the Green Lanterns” saga. Mogo was destroyed by John Stewart to prevent it from falling under the control of the Yellow Lantern. This death was not only a strategic loss for the Corps, but also a moment of great sacrifice and moral decision for Stewart.

Death and redemption of Sinestro

Finally, the supposed death of Sinestro, although it was later revived, marked a turning point. Sinestro, one of the Corps' greatest enemies, met his end in an act of sacrifice, showing the complexity of his character and the blurred lines between hero and villain.

These deaths in the Green Lantern saga underscore the often heroic and tragic nature of these characters, reminding us that even the most powerful beings in the universe are not exempt from mortality and sacrifice. The Green Lantern narrative is enriched by these moments, deepening the emotional impact and complexity of its universe.