Assicurazioni Generali has placed a new Tier 2 bond for 500 million euros maturing in September 2033, issued in ‘green’ format pursuant to its Sustainability Bond Framework. The operation is in line with Generali’s commitment to sustainability. An amount corresponding to the net proceeds of the securities will be used to finance/refinance ‘Eligible Green Projects’.

Successful placement of the fifth green bond

During the placement phase of the securities, orders in excess of 1.1 billion euros were collected, more than twice the offer, from a highly diversified base of approximately 180 international institutional investors, including a significant presence of funds with sustainable/Sri . The issue aroused strong interest from international investors, who represented approximately 90% of the orders placed, confirming the strong reputation enjoyed by the Group on international markets. 39% of the securities were allocated to French investors, 14% to investors in Germany and Austria, followed by Great Britain and Ireland with 13%.

Sustainability Bond Framework



“The successful placement of our fifth green bond – Generali Group CFO Cristiano Borean – once again demonstrates our solid financial position and investor confidence in the ‘Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth’ strategic plan. The operation , consistent with our proactive approach in managing the bond maturity profile, will further extend the average life of our debt, and allow Generali to finance green projects, in line with our commitment to sustainability.”