Yesterday, Thursday, November 30, the Closing Ceremony and awards ceremony of the 16th Madrid Italian Film Festival was held, organized by the Italian Institute of Culture of Madrid, under the auspices of the Italian Embassy.

Throughout this week, a selection of 19 films in competition have been screened, unreleased in Spain and even many not yet released in Italy, with a varied and very high quality programming, which have been enjoyed in the original version subtitled in Spanish.

An intense week where the public has filled the rooms of the MK2 Cine Paz – for the competition programming -, the Italian Institute of Culture of Madrid and the web room of the festival that has allowed Italian cinema to reach all of Spain. In this edition the festival has increased the number of followers by 78%, which demonstrates the growing interest in this annual event with Italian cinema as its protagonist.

“I am very proud of the results we have achieved with this edition of the Festival” – declared Marialuisa Pappalardo, director of the Italian Institute of Culture of Madrid – “It is a truly extraordinary work and effort, which the Institute makes every year to offer a sample of contemporary Italian cinema for all types of audiences, including even the youngest ones. We continue to give space to new talents, appreciate the great masters and, this year in particular, pay tribute to great personalities of Italian culture. We thank our audience that continues to grow every year and encourages us to work with more and more enthusiasm.”

Palmares

Award for Best Short Film for My Little Chet Baker, by Mauro Díez Concari.

The Jury, made up of actor Fele Martínez, producer and comedian Flipy and actress Nona Sobo, awarded My Little Chet Baker “for the use of cinematographic tools: photography, planning, soundtrack and editing that contribute to the creation of history.”

Award for Best Documentary for L’Avamposto, by Edoardo Morabito

The jury made up of actor Fernando Gil, screenwriter Tatiana Rodriguez and actress Teresa Riott, awarded this work “for its content and relevance in terms of its social, cultural and emotional impact and for its style and approach.”

The title of the winning argument of the 8th edition of the Solinas Prize Italy-Spain 2023, the competition promoted by the Italian Institute of Culture of Madrid with the historic Solinas Prize to encourage the making of co-productions between Italy, Spain and Latin America.

The jury composed of Milo Tissone, Alessandro Amato, Annamaria Granatello, Marialuisa Pappalardo and Alessandra Picone, after evaluating 120 projects, assigned the Prize for the best plot in Ex Aequo to: TEA (original title “Sottobosco”) by Maria Cristina Di Stefano and Matteo Calzolaio and STRADE INTERROTTE (original title “Rotte”) by Valentina Morricone.

This year’s Audience Award went to the film Io Capitano (I Captain) by Matteo Garrone, which has obtained the highest score from the public in the last 10 years of the Festival and which represents Italy for the 2024 Oscars.

After revealing the names of the winners and as a final touch to this edition of the Madrid Italian Film Festival, The audience enjoyed the feature film Il Piú bel secallo della via vita, Alessandro Bardani’s debut feature. A tender and fun film, with wonderful performances by Sergio Castellitto and Valerio Lundini that, with a smile and a lot of emotion, has closed this annual Madrid event with Italian cinema.

