So far the first night of La Voz All Stars in which the coaches have experienced a magical night by reuniting with great music friends. Malú, Pablo López, Antonio Orozco and Luis Fonsi have fought, once again, to get the best.

On most occasions, the coaches have recognized the talents with whom they have shared a team and there are voices that are impossible to forget. Each of them had four places on their teams that they have been filling with great voices. A gala that has left our emotions on the surface and has transported us to the past.

Each of the coaches has had a super block that they have used as an essential weapon to keep their favorite voices. This is how the All Stars teams have turned out!

Pablo Lopez Team

Pablo López has been the fastest coach to close his All Stars team and is now ready to win the latest edition of La Voz that the Malaga native is missing. His four talents are very special voices, which have touched his heart and with which he has reunited.

Javier Erro has fallen in love with his song Hábito de ti by Vanesa Martín, a very special song with which the talent has triumphed on stage. Ana González has achieved the only foursome of the gala by singing a María de la O, the young woman has relived a very special moment in her life, although this time she has left with the man from Malaga.

Curricé has changed coaches on this occasion and after impressing with a song by Imagine Dragons he has stayed with Pablo López. Finally, the man from Malaga closed his team with the voice of Paula Espinosa and the Heart left him.

Malú Team

Malú has been the next to complete her team in La Voz All Stars with four unique voices that have conquered her heart. Four superstars that she fully trusts to become the winner of the first edition of La Voz All Stars. Rafael Ruiz, El Bomba, was the first to join her team and Diana Larios did not hesitate to change teams when choosing the coach.

Finally, Marina Jiménez and Besay Pérez are the other spectacular voices that are with her and who will fight to be the best of the best.

Team Luis Fonsi

The Puerto Rican has lived a night of great reunions and practically knew each of their voices. Carlos Ángel Valdés has debuted his team, starring in a very special moment when his coach recognized him by singing Jealous.

The echo of Andrés Balado, the incredible voice of Gonzalo Alhambra with a version of Pienso en tu mirá and Dan Rain have closed their ranks. A team full of talent with which they will fight to be the best among the best.

Team Antonio Orozco

Antonio Orozco has had a difficult night. It took a long time for the coach to have a talent on his team since despite pressing the button he could not convince. Miguelichi has been the first artist to join his ranks, a voice that the coach has recognized with the first bars.

The spectacular voice of Toyemi, the sweetness of Auba Murillo and the timbre of Javier Moya complete their team. Some voices with which he hopes to win the first edition of La Voz All Stars.