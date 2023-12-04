Great moment in El Hormiguero! Jorge Martín has visited Pablo Motos’ program for the first time, the athlete has allowed us to get to know him a little more and learn about his professional career.

The athlete has confessed the rivalry that exists on the circuit and that it is better not to have friends because in the end they risk their lives in each race.

Pablo Motos has announced that Jorge has brought his motorcycle to the program: “It is worth a million euros, because the development is worth much more,” the presenter confessed.

Jorge Martín has invited Pablo Motos to get on and taught him how to do it: “I can’t even get the posture,” the presenter said, laughing. Don’t miss this great moment in the video above!