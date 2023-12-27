Part of the magic of Christmas, without a doubt, happens because there are things that are only used at this important time of year. Traditions such as placing the usual Christmas tree or nativity scene at home are added to the increasingly frequent company dinners or the common gifts you give to family and friends.

Curiously, There are some Christmas inventions that, over time, came to be used all year round. Even though they were initially designed to be enjoyed more than anything during the holidays, many saw in them a vein that could go further.

Luces LED

Unsplash

Although few people know it, LED lights were born as a Christmas decoration, even though they have now become a very common alternative in many homes, and one that saves energy. In fact, Their arrival was generally brought about for one reason: the candles that were previously placed in houses caused too many fires.and no one wanted to see their Christmas tree on fire.

Finally, LED lights have started to illuminate all year round. Their energy efficiency, durability and versatility have made them the preferred choice for lighting homes, streets and events in any season.

Artificial Trees

Although artificial Christmas trees used to be used only for the holiday season, Their practicality has led many homes to opt for them throughout the year.

The advantages of these decorative objects, as with other “plastic” plants, are quite obvious. The ease of maintenance, without having to water them or worry about the light they receive, and sustainability have contributed to their growing popularity.

Greeting cards

Greeting cards that were once exchanged with warm messages during the holidays have now evolved to encompass year-round occasions. It must also be taken into account that In today's society there are many, many more celebrations than were common before.

Birthdays, anniversaries and special moments of all kinds are celebrated with cards that convey affection in any season.

instant cameras

The nostalgia of instantly capturing moments, once reserved for immortalizing Christmas memories, has become a common practice throughout the seasons.

In recent years, furthermore, las instant cameras They are back in fashion with force, helping to capture the essence of spontaneous moments throughout the year. Another demonstration that analogue returns from time to time.

The ugly Christmas sweater

If there is a piece of clothing linked precisely to the Christmas spirit, it is the typical sweater that so often debuts at Christmas.and that many films (especially American) have also stood out on countless occasions.

But for some reason, the tradition of wearing ugly sweaters during the holidays has transcended the boundaries of December. Themed events and ugly sweater parties are celebrated any time of the year, bringing with them the holiday spirit and sense of humor, especially in the United States.

As you can see, many Christmas inventions have come to be used all year round, showing that Christmas can often be a good time to develop ingenuity… and take advantage of it afterwards.