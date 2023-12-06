They have well-defined bodies, they are agile, they are valued at many millions of euros. Cristiano Ronaldo, Floyd Mayweather, Neymar or Lionel Messi could fit this description. But in reality, we’re describing the cars driven by some of the world’s highest-paid sports stars. Just as exclusive and valuable as their owners, yes.

We are not going to reveal to you now the close relationship between millionaires and the taste for expensive and exclusive cars. If millionaires did not buy them, this category of cars would become extinct because they would be unaffordable for ordinary mortals, and the progressive increase in the price of the most economical utility vehicles seems abusive to us.

Bugatti Centodieci. Cristiano Ronaldo is, in addition to being one of the most successful and best-paid soccer players, well known for his love of exclusive supercars that he treasures in his garage. The Portuguese superstar was seen strolling through the streets of Madrid behind the wheel of a spectacular Bugatti Centodieci valued at more than 10 million euros. The Portuguese player’s fortune is valued at around 700 million dollars.

As its name indicates, the supercar commemorates the 110 years of the brand and only ten units of this 1,600 HP supercar with an 8-liter W16 engine with four turbos that reaches a maximum speed of 380 km/h have been manufactured. The Portuguese star drives unit number seven in Quartz White.





Aston Martin Vulcan. Although his passion for exclusive cars does not reach the levels of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr. also enjoys driving a mechanical gem. The Aston Martin Vulcan has a 7-liter V12 engine that unleashes more than 831 HP, reaching a maximum speed of 335 km/h.

Only 24 units of this supercar were manufactured, which makes it, in addition to an object of desire, an exclusive piece valued at more than 3.4 million dollars that will undoubtedly have a privileged place in the garage of your mansion. It is estimated that the Brazilian soccer player has a fortune of 200 million dollars.





Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti. Classic sports cars are jealously kept in the garages of those passionate about luxury on wheels, but more as an investment than for the pleasure of showing them off. This is the case of Lionel Messi’s 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, valued at more than 32 million euros, one of the most expensive in the world due to its exclusivity. Under the hood there is a V12 engine with 287 HP that reaches 300 km/h.

The Inter Miami player’s fortune is estimated at around $600 million and he has several collector’s pieces in his garage, as well as several supercars, although the Argentine star has always shown a special weakness for Maseratti.

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita. Soccer is not the only sport that makes its participants millionaires. Boxing is also a very lucrative discipline if you are as quick at dodging punches as Floyd Mayweather. The boxer not only takes hits, by accumulating more than 50 victories and no defeats, he has managed to amass an estimated fortune of 560 million dollars.

The millionaire boxer’s waist is not the only thing that moves fast, the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita that he keeps in his garage (in addition to a collection of Rolls-Royce, some Lambo and an original McLaren F1) is valued at more than 4.8 million of dollars, as Floyd himself published on his ostentatious Instagram profile. The supercar has a 4.8-liter V8 engine that delivers more than 1,000 HP of power and launches it at 395 km/h.





Floyd Mayweather posando con suKoenigsegg CCXR Trevita.

Mercedes-AMG ONE. If we talk about exclusive cars, there is a sport on which brands put all their focus and athletes are the perfect showcase for their limited edition models: motor racing. Lewis Hamilton is a good example of this when he gets behind the wheel of his spectacular Mercedes-AMG ONE which, despite its supercar appearance and the Formula 1 technology it features, is hybrid and could receive the ECO label.

The 275 units that have been manufactured by hand have two 326 HP electric motors, which are added to the 1.6-liter V6 gasoline engine. Another additional engine generates 163 more hp on the crankshaft completes the sum of 574 hp that catapults the hybrid supercar to more than 352 km/h. Such a technological deployment is not cheap, since this Mercede costs 2.5 million euros. Luckily, Lewis Hamilton’s fortune is estimated at around $334 million.





Ferrari 812 Competizione. They are also limited to 999 units of the car driven by Carlos Sainz Jr, the current driver of the Scudería Ferrari Formula 1. As it could not be otherwise, he drives a Ferrari 812 Competizione. Everything stays at home.





Sainz’s unit has been customized with Ferrari’s Tailor Made program, which makes it even more exclusive. Under the hood we find a 6.5-liter V12 engine with 830 HP that launches it at a speed of 340 km/h. The starting price of this sports car starts at 560,000 euros. Carlos Sainz’s short Formula 1 career has already allowed him to accumulate a fortune estimated at $50 million.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster. Lamborghini and millionaire have become a very common pairing, placing the Italian supercar as an icon of wealth and opulence. However, there are Lamborghinis that, due to their exclusivity, are reserved for a few. It is the case of Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster a piece of craftsmanship of which there are only 63 units in the world and one of them is found in the garage of former MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo.

This limited series has a V12 gasoline engine that develops 770 HP and reaches a top speed of 350 km/h. A true beast of speed that only a few will be able to tame. The exact price of this limited edition is not known, but the model on which it is based starts at a price of 565,362 euros.

