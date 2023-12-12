Neutron stars are one of the very few objects in the cosmos capable of competing for prominence with black holes. And they are because the properties that astrophysicists have unraveled so far to characterize them are astonishing. Its formation occurs when the outer layers of some stars are ejected into the stellar medium, although only if the resulting object has more than 1.44 solar masses, a value known as Chandrasekhar limit In honor of the Indian astrophysicist who calculated it, the stellar remnant will collapse once again to give rise to a neutron star.

A few moments before the supernova occurs, the iron core of massive stars is subjected to the enormous pressure of the upper layers of material, and also to the incessant action of gravitational contraction. These processes trigger a mechanism of quantum nature that entails very important changes in the structure of matter, causing the iron in the stellar core, which is subjected to a very high temperature, to photodisintegrate under the action of high-energy photons, which They constitute a form of energy transfer known as gamma radiation.

These very high energy photons manage to disintegrate the iron and helium accumulated in the core of the star, giving rise to the production of alpha particles, which are helium nuclei that lack their electron envelope, and which, therefore, have a charge. positive electric, and neutrons. In addition, a mechanism known as beta capture which we are not going to investigate so as not to overly complicate the article. The important thing is that we know that it causes the electrons in the iron atoms to interact with the protons in the nucleus, neutralizing their positive charge and leading to the production of more neutrons.

Gravitational waves carry information about the event that caused them

During the formation of neutron stars, the initial matter, which was made up of protons, neutrons and electrons, becomes made up only of neutrons because, as we have just seen, the electrons and protons have interacted through electronic capture to give rise to more neutrons. From that moment on the star is no longer made up of ordinary matter; It has transformed into a kind of enormous crystal made up only of neutrons.

However, once the star has reached this state we can ask ourselves what mechanism allows this ball of neutrons to manage to withstand and counteract the pressure exerted by the tireless gravitational contraction. The phenomenon responsible for keeping the neutron star in balance is the Pauli exclusion principlean effect of a quantum nature in which it is not necessary for us to dive deeply to avoid complicating the article much more.

A one-cubic centimeter fragment of a neutron star weighs approximately one billion tons.

Very broadly this principle, which was stated by the Austrian physicist Wolfgang Ernst Pauli in 1925, establishes that two fermions of the same quantum system cannot remain in the same quantum state. Quarks, which are the elementary particles that make up the protons and neutrons of the atomic nucleus, are fermions. And electrons, too. To approximate in a simple way what it means that two fermions cannot acquire the same quantum state and understand where the balance of neutron stars comes from, we can intuit that the impossibility of two neutrons occupying the same place generates the pressure necessary to maintain the star in balance.

And this brings us to what is undoubtedly the most surprising characteristic of neutron stars: their density. The average radius of one of these objects is approximately ten kilometers, but its mass is enormous. Compared, for example, to stars found on the main sequence, or even to white dwarfs, neutron stars are very small, and accumulating so much mass in such a small space causes a fragment of a cubic centimeter of A neutron star weighs approximately, no more, no less, billion tons. It is amazing that a little piece of matter similar to a sugar cube can have such a monstrous weight.

And we finally come to the second protagonists of this article: gravitational or gravitational waves. These disturbances generated by massive objects that are subject to a certain acceleration propagate through the space-time continuum at the speed of light in the form of waves, which, under certain conditions, scientists are able to detect. Their most important property is that they carry information about the cosmic event that originated them.

The next generation of interferometers aims to allow astrophysicists to better understand neutron stars, among other objectives

The sensitivity of the interferometers that we currently use to identify them requires that these perturbations have been caused by events of great magnitude, such as, for example, the collision of two black holes. Or of two neutron stars. This is the type of cosmic cataclysms that we can currently identify through the disturbances they introduce into the fabric of space-time. However, astrophysicists have another tool at their disposal to study neutron stars and predict their behavior: high-resolution simulations run on a supercomputer.

Precisely, a team of researchers has published a very interesting article in the magazine The Astrophysical Journal Letters in which they explain what procedure they used to simulate the collision of two neutron stars and the thermal effects of this violent phenomenon on the resulting object. They have also predicted what the gravitational waves that this collision would trigger would be like, and the most surprising thing is that they have identified a strong dependence between the temperature of the object remaining from the collision and the frequency of the gravitational waves.

The most advanced interferometers currently available, such as LIGO, do not have the sensitivity necessary to pick up the gravitational waves instigated by some of these violent cosmic phenomena. Even so, in all probability the next generation of these ingenious devices will allow astrophysicists to study events like the one these researchers have simulated. And with such a powerful tool in their hands, they will have the opportunity to better understand how the ultradense matter of neutron stars behaves, something that is impossible to do on Earth. There is no doubt that the effort required to identify gravitational waves is worth it.

