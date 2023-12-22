The president of the FIGC on the possible abolition of the rule: “Absolute elimination would create important negative effects. We want to discuss with Assocalciatori and the professional components to find mediation”

On January 1st, the Growth Decree which has also been so convenient fiscally for several Italian clubs, undoubtedly making our championship more competitive, should be abolished. Like the Lega Serie A, the FIGC is also following the developments of the case with the utmost attention. “My interlocutor is the Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi, who I saw on Monday – says President Gabriele Gravina at the end of today's Federal Council -. He spoke to me about gradually eliminating the rule, we are working on this and we await indications from him and proposals within the Council of Ministers”.

the effects

—

The president explains further: “From the first moment I expressed absolute opposition to the Growth Decree. Today, however, we must take into account that it has generated effects and absolute elimination would create adverse effects greater than the advantages and benefits of repeal. With Assocalciatori and the professional components we want to discuss to find mediation. The one million euro ceiling has generated some positive effects, but further investigation is still needed.”