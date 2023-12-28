As you well know, 2023 is ending and here we get interesting statements related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about the games that are planned for next year and that could come to Nintendo Switch. Just yesterday we shared the plans of several Japanese developers for 2024 and now we have more information broken down from Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51.

This time, we have slight details about the new project they have in hand. Goichi “Suda51” Suda from Grasshopper Manufacture has confirmed that the Shadows of the Damned remaster is on the way and they expect it to be released in 2024. In addition, they have confirmed that there are a “new title” of the study.

Ren Yamazakia fellow director who worked on No More Heroes III, also suggested that they could make another different announcement in 2024. These revelations certainly promise an exciting year for Grasshopper with new projects and the remaster in development. We will have to be attentive!

What did you think of the news? Did you expect this information like this? You can share it in the comments. Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.