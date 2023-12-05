GTA 6 y GTA 5 They are in the maximum focus of attention, and the truth is that it is no wonder. Taking into account that Rocsktar Games It surely has the most played franchise of all time and with an incredibly extensive grassroots community of players. Not even half a day has passed since the trailer for GTA VI was released due to leaks. The trailer has proven to be a true visual madness, in which many have stated that it is CGI, while others are betting that it is a rendering on another level.

Here we give you a visual comparison so you can see what they do almost 12 years of graphic difference in the video game industry:

In this video we can see in a comparison made by the Gamer Tweak channel, a direct comparison between one and another official trailer by Rockstar. The evidence is more than visible. From an extremely polished visual section, with realistic graphics and a unique sense of immersion.

Unlike other trailers in the franchise, the return to Vice City It has become much more colorful than we would have imagined at first. And it is thate GTA 6 is a crazy immersive experiencediversity and vivid environments.

We leave you each trailer separately so you can take a look at them:

He Graphic jump between one game and another is more than evident, since there are more than 12 years that separate them. In fact, GTA VI will not arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles until 2025, so we still have a long way to go to see what the Big R game will finally look like on consoles.

Will there be hope that it will come out in the successor to Nintendo Switch?