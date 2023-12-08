Legendary writer Grant Morrison pitched films to Marvel and DC Comics but they were rejected.

Grant Morrison is responsible for great comics stories of Superman, Batman, Justice League or the X-Men. His works are distinguished by his great imagination and fantasy, but he also likes to include drugs, sex and a lot of violence. Is that why they rejected his ideas for Marvel and DC Comics movies? Leave me your comments in the opinion section.

Now, Grant Morrison has revealed all those ideas that were discarded on his blog. There’s Superman, Wonder Woman, X-Men and Morbius stuff.

These are his words about DC Comics.

“My idea for a Wonder Woman movie was one of several I pitched during a creatively unsuccessful, yet financially rewarding, time as a consultant on Warner Bros. films in 2008, alongside Geoff Johns and Marv Wolfman.”

“Other releases included Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, Green Arrow, various versions of an Aquaman story that I really liked, and some versions of a possible Superman movie.”

“One version of a story had a scene where a terraforming expedition runs into trouble on Mars and an alarm goes off. Cut from the Daily Planet. Lois Lane, peering into a broom closet, says ‘Kent?’ as our first glimpse of Superman shows a frightened pigeon on a ledge as he flies by in an ultraviolet violet blur, then a boy looking out the window of an airplane as Superman’s upward progress continues, evoking: is he a bird? It is a plane?”.

“Then the Earth, seen from orbit, a small primary-color figure approaching, closer, to Superman. Most of that sequence appeared in Action Comics #14.” Grant Morrison said.

“I wasn’t a fan of some more recent Red Sonja/Xena take on Wonder Woman, where she plays the pagan warrior woman of a throwback culture of grumpy women. Armed with a sword, a shield and superpowers!”

“Her appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with Hans Zimmer and Junkie XL’s up-tempo, manic theme ‘Is She with You’ is her finest cinematic moment and the best part of that sound and fury story, but I enjoyed it. the first Wonder Woman movie. Gal Gadot was an attractive leading lady. He pushed the limit of his acting abilities with such purity and determination that you can see his talent blossom on screen. That’s why it was impossible not to support her. The second movie didn’t work for me at all.”

About Marvel he says:

“At Marvel I presented a good Doctor Strange and did Moon Knight, Morbius, Warlock (the alien robot from X-Men) and Terror Inc., among others! My published work is the tip of a vast iceberg of written material that will never be seen !” Grant Morrison concluded.

