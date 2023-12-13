We all agree that each person can enjoy a video game regardless of their age and this can generate very beautiful moments in which people from different generations can come together to play and from which a connection can arise that otherwise would not have occurred.

Of course, we cannot deny that, on this topic, the elderly and older people have greater difficulty understanding how devices work and this was stated by Reddit user KrisReed, who shared on Reddit an incredible discovery he made in the house of his grandmother: a gigantic collection of consoles and games, but the most incredible thing is that the lady had 19 Gameboys of the SP model, 26 cartridges of the video game WarioLand 4 and 13 copies of Mario Pinball Land, all crazy.

Is it because he didn't take care of them and they always ended up getting damaged? Well, KrisReed has another theory about it: “We're not sure if she knew how to overwrite the files of her saved games,” she put in the title of the post, implying that her grandmother has already passed away and they are collecting her things.

Although it would not be something crazy to think, taking into account that older adults tend to be unaware of many devices and technology that were not of their time. Many pointed out, and rightly so, that this doesn't explain why he had so many Gameboys too, just to speculate: maybe he thought the cartridge only worked with one console and couldn't be put in another?

We must also remember that in old games the issue of saving the game was more complicated than now, at that time there was a lot of dependence on external memory cards and there came a point where it became very annoying to overwrite or delete old games.

In the photo you can see that it also had several accessories and a bunch of other games in the background. One person was able to distinguish that it was the game The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, praising the lady for her good taste. In addition, the user added that she also left him guides to the games that she printed from internet sites so that she could pass them on.

“I loved her very much and this moment was very bittersweet for me,” he said. When asked why she had so many copies of that game specifically, he only answered that “I guess because of Wario's love of garlic.” A story that can make us very funny, but that shows that when it comes to playing there is not and will never be an age limit to enjoy this hobby.

