We’re already in December and that means one thing: the long-awaited reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar Games He promised a few days ago that he would show the title at the beginning of this month. Fortunately, he will keep his word, because He has already set the time and date for the presentation of the title.

Fans of the franchise and the studio can now mark their calendar, as the reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI is very close and will take place next week. To be exact, it will happen next Tuesday, December 5th.

The video will be released at 8:00 AM, Mexico City time, on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel. The company accompanied the announcement with the first teaser image of the project, where we see the studio logo and information about the game’s reveal.

The background has some palm trees that will undoubtedly excite many players, as they are a clear clue about the location of the title. Unfortunately, Rockstar did not share more details about it, so we just have to wait for the release of the video.

For a time there was speculation that the game was going to be revealed at The Game Awards 2023; however, it will happen a little sooner. Because of this, fans hope that Rockstar is preparing one more surprise for the event.

