After posting the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VIahead of schedule due to a leak, Rockstar Games has confirmed that the video game will not release on PC in 2025.

In the Press release official, in fact, only Sony and Microsoft consoles are mentioned as reference platforms: therefore PS5 e Xbox Series X|S. “Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what is possible in immersive, open world, story-driven experiences,” said Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games. “We are excited to share this new vision with all players.”

All gamers, yes, but not those who prefer to play on PC. It is therefore very likely that once again PC users will have to wait a little longer than those who play on consoles, as has already happened with more or less all previous Rockstar Games titles.

