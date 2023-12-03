After a wait of almost 10 years for a new Grand Theft Auto, next week the trailer for the next installment will finally be shown. The long-awaited event is already generating a lot of noise and this weekend the hype skyrocketed after it was leaked a video of what the city of the game would be.

You read it right, it seems. Rockstar It can no longer contain information about the game, but on this occasion it seems that the person responsible for the leak would not be a person completely unrelated to the development, but would be related to the son of one of the main project managers.

My dad works at Rockstar…

This weekend a short video began to circulate on social networks consisting of the panoramic view of a city through a screen. It would be a panoramic shot of a section of the Grand Theft Auto VI map.

Naturally, the content generated a lot of buzz. Some speculate that it may be a modified version of Grand Theft Auto V. However, most believe that this is not the case, but that the material is certainly Grand Theft Auto VI. As pointed out by the always sharp Internet users (via ResetEra), several assets of the leaked material coincide with the version that was leaked to Rockstar a few months ago.

Filter claims that the video he shared is from Grand Theft Auto VI

What is striking is that, according to the details, the leak would be the responsibility of one of the son’s friends from a developer Rockstar Northprecisely the artist and boss Aaron Garput. The above was reinforced through different evidence that the leaker shared to precisely make it clear that his information is real.

As we always do in similar cases, we remind you that we are talking about information that has not been confirmed or denied by the developers or companies involved in the official project, so we invite you to take it as something unofficial.

At the time of writing, the content is still available on a variety of social networks and it is not known if Rockstar prepares copyright claims.

We will keep you informed.

NEW 2023 GTA 6 Leaks Wow pic.twitter.com/Y86sQSHcdt — fantastic apples (@fantasticapples) December 2, 2023

Do you think the video of the supposed Grand Theft Auto VI map? Tell us in the comments.

