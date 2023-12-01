Grand Theft Auto VIthe new work by Rockstar Games now on everyone’s lips, it will be officially shown with a trailer on December 5, 2023 at 3:00 pm, Italian time. The palm trees that form the background of the announcement banner (a little further down) are reminiscent of Vice City, a sort of fictitious Miami that Rockstar Games, in the past, wanted to pay homage to.

Recently, Rockstar Games also released the port of Red Dead Redemption, originally released in 2010, on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Additionally, the controversial remasters of the first three GTAs are now also present on Netflix Games.

Previous article

World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery ora disponibile