Rockstar Games has decided to publish early Grand Theft Auto VI announcement trailer early following a leak that ruined the studio’s plans. We report it below.

This first video confirms everything the rumors circulated in recent months: back to Vice City, the fictional city inspired by Miami, while the protagonists should be two, a couple made up of a man and a woman. Unfortunately, no further details are known, other than that the release of Grand Theft Auto VI will take some time to wait a little: publication is in fact expected during 2025 on platforms not yet announced.

In case you’re wondering, the song in the trailer is Love is a Long Road by Tom Petty.

