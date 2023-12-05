The official reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI has revealed the first details of this highly anticipated installment, although it has also raised some doubts as there are players who choose to avoid the hype and question whether the game will look as spectacular on consoles as in its first release. Advance.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Will it look as cool as in its trailer?

The official GTA VI trailer is already a global event, everyone is talking about it and agrees on the visual quality that aims to have Vice City full of life and details. Of course the trailers, in many cases and more so in those big titles, usually look spectacular, but there are times when the downgrade is present. In the case of the new work by Rockstar Games, some social media users expressed their doubts about the ability, or not, of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to run the game and make it look as photorealistic as in its trailer.

Players doubt that GTA VI looks so good on PS5 and Xbox Series

Rockstar Games has shown that it can achieve high quality standards on consoles

In that sense, the launch window scheduled for 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series

However, it must be considered that Grand Theft Auto V was a high-quality game for its time and debuted without problems on PS3 and Xbox 360. In the same way, Rockstar Games showed what it is capable of with Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the titles that have been seen best in recent years. Likewise, it was confirmed that GTA VI will also come to Xbox Series S, so there shouldn’t be such a big gap in terms of performance on consoles.

What’s your opinion about it? Will GTA VI be seen on consoles like in its trailer?

