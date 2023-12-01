Rockstar revealed this morning the first promotional image related to Grand Theft Auto VI. As expected, fans carefully analyzed every detail of the art. Since then, they have not stopped speculate and create theories about. Some players believe that the image reveals an important detail: the number of protagonists that the expected title will have.

GTA VI announcement image triggers fan theories

Due to leaks months ago and multiple reports, everyone expects Grand Theft Auto VI to have at least 2 protagonists. The interesting thing is that it would have its first protagonist, who would be accompanied by a man.

Now, fans believe that Rockstar will repeat the GTA V formula and that the new installment will actually have 3 main characters. The reason? In the image released by the studio this morning you can see a detail that did not go unnoticed by the players.

We are referring to the 3 seagulls that fly through the sky and move away in that landscape with palm trees. For some players, the presence of these animals is not a coincidence, as they believe it refers to the number of playable characters.

Yes, it is a crazy theory like those that were generated before the confirmation of the title as such. There are those who believe that it makes sense, but other players are frustrated, as they know that there will be many similar speculations starting today and with each new feature that Rockstar shows about the title.

Some fans claim that the palm trees are a clear sign of the game’s setting and location, so the seagulls could also be a clue about the playable characters. Below you can see the image again:

The fan theories about GTA VI do not stop

