Who was going to tell us a few years ago that we would be able to play Grand Theft Auto on mobile devices? GTA has always been a thing for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, but now we can play the game anywhere (literally) thanks to Nintendo Switch and mobile phones, and at no additional cost if we are Netflix subscribers.

In late November, Rockstar Games announced that GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition would be available on the Netflix app. The collection, composed of GTA III, Vice City y San Andreas, can now be downloaded at no additional cost. Although there is a small detail: you have to be a subscriber to the streaming platform. As for the mobile, it will run with the three deliveries as long as you have more or less current.





How to download GTA: The Trilogy on your mobile? The first thing you need is a Netflix subscription and have the app installed. Then, log in with your account, go to the games section (indicated in the bottom bar with a controller) and search for “GTA” in the search engine (magnifying glass). Before downloading them, I recommend adding them to “My List” to have them located.

When you select the “Download Game” option, Netflix redirects you to the mobile Store and from there you actually download the video games. The rest of the process is to wait for them to download and install, and finally start any of these classic adventures.

As for the collection, know that its launch was very controversial. The three versions arrived with numerous errors and still do not live up to their originals, despite the fact that Rockstar Games has released several updates. Be prepared for the occasional bug and some changes if you are veterans of the franchise.

In VidaExtra | Do you remember how GTA IV was announced? It was at E3 2006 and with Peter Moore who had the mega bombs tattooed

In VidaExtra | I have been waiting for this car to arrive in GTA Online for more than ten years and I can finally have it. Police vehicles now available!

In VidaExtra | We challenge you to guess if these are GTA missions or real news from Spain: when the Florida Man and the Gallego Man come together