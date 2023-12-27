We are not even in 2024 yet and there are already more than one who is thinking about 2025, because it will be the year in which the long-awaited GTA 6 will go on sale. A good way to endure the wait until then is to revisit any of the deliveries of the saga that have gone on sale to date, including Grand Theft Auto IV.

The open world title takes us through the streets of Liberty City with Niko Bellic. When going from one place to another with any vehicle, it is possible to select one of the multiple radio stations available depending on the type of music you want to listen to, be it electro house, funk, disco, death metal, classic rock or directly talks with different themes.

However, one of the greatest curiosities of the stations is that the comments made by the announcers are not just any nonsense. These are influenced by time and temperature that is in the city at that moment, so that they will know perfectly well what is happening over time to make any reference to this fact during their broadcasts.

For example, when night falls they mention that it is night, as well as if it is dawn, but they also indicate in their comments if a huge deluge is falling in Liberty City, there is a fog in which it is difficult to see anything or if there is also a very strong wind with which it is recommended to take precautions, so it is very original how the references they change in real time.









In the Twitter video that you have accompanying these lines you can see the result. Will Rockstar Games surprise us with something similar when it arrives GTA 6?

