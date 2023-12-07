This was an exciting week, as Rockstar Games showed the world the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. Within the framework of the enthusiasm generated by the official trailer, there are many doubts about the release date. There are even those who predict that the debut would be further away, which affected Take-Two Interactive’s shares.

According to the developer studio, the new installment of the franchise will debut sometime in 2025. Although the date is unknown, reports point to a launch during the first quarter of that year.

This theory arises from the statements of Strauss Zelnickgeneral director of Take-Two Interactive. In an annual earnings report that took place in May 2023, he commented that he expects the company to reach record levels of performance during fiscal year 2025, which ends in March 31st.

However, analysts of the Bank of America They questioned the release window and suggest that GTA 6 was delayed, so it would be further away than many fans and investors expect.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will debut at the end of 2025, according to analysts

According to the information, Bank of America analysts lowered the rating from “buy” to “neutral” under the assumption that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be will launch at the end of 2025, not at the beginning of that year as was believed. Predictions now point to a premiere in autumn.

This situation represented a drop of 1.3% in Take-Two shares before the operations prior to the opening of the US market this Thursday, December 7, since “some investors are not willing to maintain investments during more than 15 months”.

The release date of GTA 6 remains unknown

“The debut trailer for GTA 6, although exciting, did not contain elements that would convince us that the game is already in alpha testing. Furthermore, there was no mention of a launch of a PC version in 2025”, commented analysts Omar Dessouky and Arthur Chu.

Of course, these are mere predictions and we should take them as such. At this time, the exact release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 is unknown. With a little luck, the premiere will take place in the initial months of 2025.

But tell us, when do you think the Rockstar Games game will debut? Let us read you in the comments.

GTA 6 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on a date yet to be confirmed. You will find more information about him if you click here.

