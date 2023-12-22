Grand Theft Auto 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games in recent years. Although we already know its official details thanks to a trailer that arrived at the beginning of this December, the reality is that we saw it in action for the first time in the middle of last year due to a hack that, of course, impacted Rockstar Games.

In September 2022, a massive leak consequence of a hacking revealed to the public more than 90 videos with gameplay and unpublished information about an early version of GTA 6. Shortly after, the developer studio confirmed the legitimacy of the material and addressed the incident in a statement.

After an investigation, it was revealed that the person responsible for this criminal act was Arion Kurtas, barely 18 years old. Now, what were the consequences of this hack?

The impact of the GTA 6 leak

On December 21, the BBC news outlet reported that the young hacker, who is autistic and belonged to the group Fall, was sentenced to an indefinite sentence in hospital prison. The report also revealed the monetary impact of last year's breach.

Rockstar Games told the court that recovering from the massive September 2022 hack cost it $5 billionin addition to “thousands of hours of staff time”. Possibly, a large part of the resources were allocated to research and security tasks, although it is difficult to know exactly.

Shortly after the leak, Rockstar Games issued a statement stating that they were extremely disappointed to “share with all of you the details of the upcoming game in this way.” Insider @LegacyKillaHD stated that, according to his sources, the studio's developers were “devastated” by the incident.

The leak of GTA 6 shook the gaming industry

Now, did the theft of material have an impact on the development of the project? In its official report, the developer studio confirmed that they do not anticipate any interruption to their online services or any long-term negative effects on the production of their current projects, including Grand Theft Auto 6.

These statements are in line with the comments of Strauss Zelnickexecutive director of Take-Two Interactive. In a financial report, he confirmed that the event “will have no influence on development or anything like that.” Of course, he acknowledged that the leak was unfortunate and pointed out that they will be more attentive to cybersecurity issues.

But tell us, what do you think about this incident? Let us read you in the comments.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Follow this link to read more news related to it.

