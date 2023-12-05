Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated game in recent years. Naturally, its official revelation did not leave anyone indifferent, so millions of fans gathered on social networks to discuss the first details. Amid the excitement, a big question arose: will the game be available for Xbox One y PlayStation 4?

Let us remember that the Xbox Series X|S y PlayStation 5 They debuted at the end of 2020, so they are already in their third year of their life cycle. Naturally, old-generation consoles are gradually being pushed aside, but it is still possible to see high-profile releases for these platforms. Will GTA 6 continue that trend or will it be a exclusive next-gen? This is all we know.

Related video: Signs that reveal a bad game

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Through a press release, Rockstar Games shared more information about the new installment of the franchise. In addition, it revealed the platforms on which it will be available at its official launch in 2025. Unfortunately, there is discouraging news on that front.

The thing is that the company only confirmed that GTA 6 will be available for next-gen consoles. Microsoft y Sonyso it will be conspicuous by its absence on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Although it seems obvious, especially considering the scale of the project, this news will disappoint thousands of fans.

“Rockstar Games, a distribution firm of Take-Two Interactiveis proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025,” the company shared in the statement.

Grand Theft Auto 6 looks great and will debut for Xbox Series X|S and PS5

This decision seems logical. Judging by the first trailer, the open world title will be huge, with much more passersby in the cities and more detailed vegetation in depopulated areas. There are even those who question the performance of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

That being said, is Grand Theft Auto 6 coming to PC? Unfortunately, the announcement also doesn’t mention a PC port. Of course, there is a possibility that it will arrive at a date after the release of the versions for Microsoft and Sony consoles.

But tell us, are you willing to buy a console just to play this ambitious title? Let us read you in the comments.

GTA 6 will be available for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in 2025. Follow this link to find the latest news on the Grand Theft Auto saga.

Related video: Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online – Announcement Trailer | PS5

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente