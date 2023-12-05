Rockstar Games has announced the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Today at 3:00 PM the moment would finally come. Launching the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. The best-selling and best-known game series in the world is getting a sixth part. However, the trailer can already be seen. After the trailer was leaked late last night on X with low quality, Rockstar Games decided to launch the trailer themselves.

The announcement comes 10 years after the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5, which was set in the fictional city of Los Santos, based on Los Angeles. For part 6 we go back to the roots, because Vice City is the setting of the game. Known from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City from 2002.

Although GTA has little to do with games like Gran Turismo or Forza, Grand Theft Auto has been attracting car enthusiasts for years. In the game you can drive, fly or sail with all kinds of vehicles.

The cars are loosely based on real examples. Think of a Lamborghini, Ferrari or Porsche. Rockstar Games always knows how to keep a nice line with reality in that regard and that is reflected in everything. In the fifth part you can also tune cars extensively. Judging from the trailer, this should also be reflected in the sixth part.

Gamers will have to be patient. The announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6 is today, the game itself will not be released until 2025. Rockstar Games does not dare to commit to a date yet.

In any case, the trailer looks promising, nicely depicting the popular culture of Florida and Miami. Including a culture of beautiful cars, lowriders, motorcycles and more. Come on! The trailer was launched seven hours ago and has already been viewed tens of millions of times at the time of writing.

