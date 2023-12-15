About two and a half years ago in the midst of the pandemic, Ark System Works he let out Granblue Fantasy Versus, a fighting game with anime graphics featuring 1v1 battles in Street Fighter style, released on PS4 and later on PC, and inspired by the famous manga and the mobile gacha game Granblue Fantasy. For those who don't know the story, it tells of Gran's events on Zinkenstill Islandwhose task is to find his missing father and in the meantime he will help various characters (If you are interested in delving deeper into the history of this exceptional game and manga, we recommend Granblue Fantasy Relink which will be released at the end of January on PS5/PC and is a JRPG in Final Fantasy style, but focused on the history of the various characters ed.).

Distributed by Marvelous and published by Cygames, the game unfortunately after a good first start, was abandoned behind a netcode without rollback and absence of crossplay (and probably due to the release of Guilty Gear Strive a few months later, also developed by the same Japanese software house). Obviously the game-loving users were disappointed, but finally back on the field! con Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising!

Back on stage, in BIG style!

It is clear that the upper levels of Ark System Works were not satisfied with the work done, so they took action redeem with an “enhanced” version named Granblue Fantasy Versus Risingwhere “Rising” stands for “rebirth” and “return” of the game in a big way, with enormous changes that we will immediately examine in this review.

As in the previous title, there are numerous mode including the classic Arcade Mode, Story Mode, Training Mode ed Online Mode divided between Ranked Match and Casual Match or in personalized rooms full of cabinets, where you approach with your character's avatar to start the online match. A beautiful feature, in fact later taken from Street Fighter 6, where in addition to meeting your opponents by playing online it is possible to play minigames or old glories of the past. There is also a connection to online uno shop online where you can buy cosmetics by spending rupees, the in-game currency which is acquired through Story Mode and more.

Back to Story Mode, for those who still have the rescue of old Granblueit will be possible pick up where you left off as the story is the same, but with additional parts e boss inediti, divided into three main arches. Be careful, however, that the story mode is not structured like a fighting game, but as in the first episode, it is a RPG mode scrolling with numerous dialogues and epic battles with fearsome bosses, where you will have to equip the necessary skills to face the various enemies and where the basics of the game will be explained to you.

Changes? Yes please!

The absolute peculiarity of Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising is that, unlike for example Street Fighter 6 or other fighting games where there are special moves and Ex special moves (here called Skills and Plus Skills), these they are equipped in the form of slots under the life bar, where the Ex unlike normal ones they have a extended cooldown before even becoming active again. They also have the peculiarity of doing wall bounces (combos in the corner of the stage with bounce), giving life to spectacular combos.

Even the Skybound Arts not Super Skybound Arts (Super Combos that take advantage of the recharged bar), do not undergo changes, except for some situations, i.e. those where in the previous chapter they did not enter into combos for a matter of hurtbox/hitbox. Also Cross Over ed Evade (i.e. the possibility of dodging opponents' bullets by pressing a simple button and the possibility of going behind the opponent once you are close to him) are unchanged.

The character control system is also unchanged: there are only four buttons, dedicated to light attack, strong attack and two special. The specials, the Skybound Arts, the Super Skybound Arts, the Ultimate and much more, can be done either with a control system of type standard (Technical Inputs) per i veterani dei fighting games, che simplified (Simple Inputs) for newbies (similar to the Modern style recently seen in Street Fighter 6).

Ma he real change of this second chapter, resides in the Raging Strikes e Raging Chainsan attack that can be activated with the use of Bravery Pointsassigned at the start of the round, three per character.

It's possible recover only one of the three points initials, with a Skybound Arts or Super Skybound Arts scored on the opponent, with the latter losing the aforementioned points preventing him from performing the Raging Strikes and the Raging Chains (but not the Ultimate Skills, new special attack introduced in this chapter ).

If that's not enough, they were revisionatein addition to Frame Data of many moves in the game, even the taken it's theirs range (scope), but they were introduced him too attacks with Dash (where our character moves forward to perform a certain attack) and i Triple Attack (triple autocombos performed with the usual key). All of this totally changes the meta-gameand according to the developers (in addition to the changes inherent to the online part) it would justify the fact that there is no possibility of upgrade, even for a fee, for all owners of the previous version purchased from PS4 or PC years ago. So you must buy it at full pricebut we remind you that this time the game features crossplaywhich means that you can play PS5 against PC and vice versa.

Speaking of differences, there is one updated version of Training mode in which, in addition to the classic options and Mission Mode (where your mission will be to learn the combos), the frame data complete with color that will tell you if you are Plus, Even or negative at the end of a move, and will tell you if it is high, low, cross up, overhead, and more. Apart from that, there is a comprehensive guide for every single character complete with a mini movie for each move and useful situations.

Speaking of characters, they are present all those who had left also in the form of DLC and Season Pass (with additional costumes and stages), and four new ones have been introduced: They said, Nier, Grimnir e Siegfried. Furthermore, a Season Pass is on the way, ready for 2024. Basically you will already have it 28 characters to start with, between old and new glories, waiting for the news: a very large roster, not to be underestimated at all.

Another one feature very nice just introduced, it's the possibility of creating a real Skyfarer Card from the game's official website, which is your multimedia and portable passport regarding your personal information (preferred times and days to play, main and secondary characters, social accounts and so on). This is represented in the form of an image, which you can share wherever you want.

Non solo gameplay

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, non solo stands out for the new mechanics introduced in a much more extensive version of the original, so much so that it practically makes it into another game, but it also does so from a technical point of view, graphic e visual. The game is absolutely a splendor for the eyes, a bit like Dragon Ball FighterZ was, also with cartoon graphics that are very appropriate for the gameplay it has. Even the Ultimate Skillsnew special attack introduced in this chapter, are visually rendered beautifully, with a very nice blue screen effect.

The game never has no slowdown thanks to the fantastic graphics engine used, which always makes everything at the highest levels and without any problems whatsoever (we tested the game on PC, so this statement also depends on the potential of your machine).

They are also very appropriate and rhythmic the music of the game and the sound effects, between old glories present in the predecessor and new ones introduced with the new stages and characters. Also of excellent workmanship Japanese dubbing of the game (in addition to English), and in this regard we tell you that the game unfortunately it will not be subtitled in Italianbut only in English, French, German and Japanese.

Device question: choose wisely!

If you are reading this review, it is because fighting games in your life are certainly nothing new, and you know perfectly well that, behind each of them, lies a world with infinite implications which is without a doubt that of eSports, that is, the competitive part with tournaments, sponsors, big prizes and much more. But how can you best compete, beyond studying the Frame Data of the various characters and the match-ups? Obviously playing with the device that best suits you. To be precise, we tested it with the cult object par excellence that is fashionable nowadays in the panorama of competitive fighting games, namely the Mini Hitbox Controller (perfect for trips out of town ed.), which is nothing more than a Arcade Stick arcade classic without leverageand then with only keys also for the character's movements. This is absolutely perfect for playing fighting games like Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, but also like those mentioned previously. This is obviously an absolutely subjective question, as we absolutely do not discredit all those who intend to play it with the simple use of a gamepad, but it creates a valid alternative for those who are new to this type of game and want every input to be received quickly. highest and best possible precision.