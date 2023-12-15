Granblue Fantasy Versus: Risingdeveloped by Arc System and published by Cygames, is available since yesterday on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 e PC. The latest chapter in the GBVS series is taking the genre to new heights, where the player will have to achieve glory in the gaming experience, designed for both veterans and newcomers looking for a new challenge.

The player will embark on a journey across the vast skies of Granblue Fantasy, immersing themselves in an epic adventure while learning the fundamentals of the gameplay. As you take on new missions in this action RPG-inspired experience, he will grow stronger and become a hero.

