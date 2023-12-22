The video game Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, which we have analyzed at Cinemascomics.

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising announced its launch on PlayStation 4 and 5 video game consoles as well as on PC on December 14, analyzing its version on PlayStation 5 thanks to Best Vision PR. Taking advantage of its digital launch, we have analyzed this original game from Cygames and Arc System Works.

It is a new title within the fighting game genre with a role-playing and action theme, in a 2D style, in which we immerse ourselves in a new universe in which we must explore the skies and floating cities that exist in the Kingdom of Heaven. , taking control of the protagonist Gran, also known as the Singularity, who has within him the ability to stop the chaos that seeks to destroy the world. To achieve this, he will have many adventure companions, which you will already know if you have seen the 2017 animated series, Granblue Fantasy: The Animation, available on Crunchyroll; or you have played the previous installment, Granblue Fantasy Versus, from which this new installment draws heavily.

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising : The history

Although the offline story immerses us fully in this unknown world full of the most diverse races and characters, Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising It offers us an introduction and a lot of context to understand the previous story, the connections and circumstances of the protagonists and their companions, as well as the motivations of the villains. This offline story mode of Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising allows us to play alone or accompanied by another player to travel the skies as Gran, who You must rescue your friends, who will join the adventure and can also be used by the players.. This story mode allows you to get to know this universe in depth, where most of the chapters are only cinematics or visual novel style sequences, punctuated by simple combats against hordes of enemies, used as tutorials to learn the skills of the fighters; or face the main enemies or large creatures such as final bosses, in which we must use the special skills that we can unlock during the development of the story, with which we can define our fighting style or enhance skills such as arcane (each player's most powerful attack that must fill the bar during combat), or improve health, attack, defense or teamwork.

This style of play in Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising teaches us a very well-crafted story, but it ends up being repetitive and very extensive due to the large number of chapters that are dedicated either to introducing us to the characters one by one (almost thirty) or are reduced to seeing cinematics or dialogues without any action or combat. TO In turn, the offline mode also allows one player to fight against the game's AI in Arcade modein single combats in which the difficulty can be changed, to unlock a secret final enemy when we successfully complete it.

Likewise, we have the possibility of displaying a glossary at any time that will help us understand the motivations, objectives, origins, alliances, races and names of all the characters, both playable and non-playable; In addition to being able to create digital dioramas when we unlock characters and scenarios, either by completing levels in the story mode or by purchasing them with the coins obtained in the online mode.

Online mode Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising

And it is precisely in this online mode where Arc System Works and Cygames have deployed their full potential, being a 2D fighting mode with simple controls, where all players use the same button combinations, although the effects and power of each one vary between Yeah. Now we enjoy more characters and more game modes than in the previous installment, where this saga will also have another important launch next February, with the launch on PlayStation 5 of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

In this way, this new fighting title is presented as much more than a simple expansion of the Granblue Fantasy Versus, but there is no doubt that the base is the same, where they have made an effort to expand their roster of fighters, improve the combat system and expand the game modes and balance with improvements and additions that make it a much more enjoyable game, outlined and complete; both for an offline and online player in their frenetic combats that they have nothing to envy of the heavyweights of the Western market, seeing the work behind it with respect to the developers of notable titles loved by gamers such as Dragon Ball Fighter Z or Guilty Gear.

As it's usualthe best way to encourage daily, or at least periodic, connection of players to these fighting games focused on online versus mode is to reward regular connection by offering financial rewards with in-game coins for achieving certain objectives in combat., which are updated every 24 hours; so that they can later be exchanged for game elements, such as suits, weapons or other utensils; which join the tokens, songs, illustrations and other collections that can be unlocked either by overcoming game objectives or by purchasing them with the coins collected.

As we have already mentioned, the combat system is simple, with all the fighters having the same buttons; which improves the enjoyment of the fights, being able to focus on fighting and not on managing to execute a specific complicated combo, also helping to experiment with all the characters until you find the one that best suits your fighting style or you like its style the most. personality or appearance, with plenty of options for all tastes (just do the tutorial with one character to know almost completely what the rest can do, although the intensity or scope of the attacks varies depending on each character).

Conclusion

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising is a fun fighting game with action RPG elements, in traditional 2D, with anime-style character design and the presentation of a totally new universe that can overwhelm the new player who does not know the anime series or the previous video game. , but this does not prevent you from enjoying a frenetic game with 28 playable characters (to which more will be added soon through DLCs) and an entertaining offline mode with an attractive single-player arcade or a story mode (divided into three large arcs) that will help us get to know the characters as they advance in a story that, although entertaining, is repetitive and that could be more exciting among so much explanatory text (at least, the chapters without combat can be skipped when you play the story mode again). If online mode is your thing, there are versus battles, private rooms and the ability to block specific players; offering an Internet connection that reduces lag and cross-play between PC and PlayStation players; as well as other game modes with a 'party game' theme, in the purest style of Fall Guys, which help you disconnect from so much combat, being a fun game system exclusive to the online mode.

Based on everything stated, Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising is a remarkable title in the fighting genre with a 2D role-playing theme, which has nothing to envy of other established titles of the genre already established in the Western market, which knows how to take advantage of its careful artistic section with enviable graphics and charismatic characters, offering different offline and online game modes, this last section being where it has the most to offer, with frenetic combats with almost thirty different fighters who have the same mechanics as each other, which improves the playability and variety when selecting character, being able to alternate fighting against other players with group games in crazy game modes to have fun and compete. The game comes with voices in Japanese and texts in Spanish.

